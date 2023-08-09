ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stephens

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. 51,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.