ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

ESE stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 132,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $109.29.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.