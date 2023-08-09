Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3071 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

