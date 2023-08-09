Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 430,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,588. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

