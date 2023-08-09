ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1049 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

Shares of PFFL stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 4,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

