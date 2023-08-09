ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Declares Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 0.4 %
HDLB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 6,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.94.
