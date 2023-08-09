EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. EverCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
EVCM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,013. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.16.
In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
