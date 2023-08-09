EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. EverCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,013. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

