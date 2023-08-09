Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 1,321,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,598. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.