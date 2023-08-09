Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.46

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 617628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Everi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

