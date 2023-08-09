EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 439,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,970.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,271 shares of company stock worth $117,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 666,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

