Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,062,000 after purchasing an additional 760,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.