Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in LKQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in LKQ by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.