Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.60. 2,616,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.73 and a 200 day moving average of $408.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

