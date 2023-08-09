Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.07. The stock had a trading volume of 368,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,759. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.23. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

