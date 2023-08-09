Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,796 shares of company stock worth $10,245,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.21. 429,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

