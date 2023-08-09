Evoke Wealth LLC Has $92.41 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $92,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.57. 2,795,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.80 and its 200-day moving average is $208.85. The stock has a market cap of $315.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

