Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $36,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,905. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.