Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,419. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

