Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 5,164 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. 1,651,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

