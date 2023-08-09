Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,786,000 after purchasing an additional 925,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.55. 1,483,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

