Evolv Technologies (EVLV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVLV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 702,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,866.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.