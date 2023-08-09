Evolv Technologies (EVLV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million.
Evolv Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EVLV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 702,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
