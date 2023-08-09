Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 2,463,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.