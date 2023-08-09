Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,526,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,826,000 after purchasing an additional 921,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 1,238,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

