eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

eXp World Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 924,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,543. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.90 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $93,060.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $93,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,465 shares of company stock worth $13,820,061. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 23.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,275,000 after acquiring an additional 845,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in eXp World by 111.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $7,173,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

