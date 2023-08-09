Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $117.58. 214,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

