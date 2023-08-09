Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $431.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.