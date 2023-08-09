F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
F & M Bank Stock Performance
Shares of F & M Bank stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444. F & M Bank has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About F & M Bank
