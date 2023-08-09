F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of F & M Bank stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444. F & M Bank has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

