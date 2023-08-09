Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,929,692 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.23% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $375,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. 600,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,818. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

