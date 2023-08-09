Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $43,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,267. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

