Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 25,398 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.34% of CarGurus worth $50,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 54.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,284. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.