Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 83,576 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $258,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,446,000 after acquiring an additional 443,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 552,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

