Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,666 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $47,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,395 shares of company stock worth $632,344. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.2 %

Woodward stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $127.39. 115,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.