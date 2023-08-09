Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2,784.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $55,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $343.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,274. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

