Federated Hermes Inc. Has $269.33 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,725 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.60% of DexCom worth $269,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $1,493,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.