Federated Hermes Inc. Has $46.13 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PTC worth $46,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 472,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,280. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,327,384. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.