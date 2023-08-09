Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.81. 410,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,709. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

