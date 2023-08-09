Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Grocery Outlet worth $45,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 1,570,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,866. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,200.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

