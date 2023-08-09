Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 61,890 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Kimberly-Clark worth $467,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.