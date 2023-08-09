Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $107,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 618,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

