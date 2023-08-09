Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of MSCI worth $113,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MSCI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $546.62. 79,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.59 and a 200-day moving average of $511.23. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

