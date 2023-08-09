Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 332.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $326,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 1,483,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,950. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

