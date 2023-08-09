Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 29,020.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Evergy worth $126,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after acquiring an additional 541,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,169,000 after acquiring an additional 271,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

EVRG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 190,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,941. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.