Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $158,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.02. 526,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. OTR Global cut shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

