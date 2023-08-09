Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 208,751 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Pegasystems worth $42,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $426,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.