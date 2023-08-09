Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $51,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,149. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.25 and a 200-day moving average of $310.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,738 shares of company stock worth $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

