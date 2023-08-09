Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $57,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Atkore by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 111,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

