Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 465,405 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465,405 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $49,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.43. 382,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.29%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

