Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $117,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NNN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 263,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

