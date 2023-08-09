Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,313.79

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,313.79 ($16.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,389.20 ($17.75). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($17.19), with a volume of 113,948 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,500 ($19.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,167.86 ($14.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,404.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

