FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,825 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of FibroGen worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after buying an additional 253,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after buying an additional 420,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in FibroGen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,760,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 381,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,170 shares of company stock valued at $662,386 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 7,635,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,218. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.48.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 5,612.46% and a negative net margin of 246.75%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FGEN

FibroGen Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.